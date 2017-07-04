Submit on Tuesday, July 4th, 2017 22:59

The launch of a Falcon 9 with Intelsat 35e aboard from Kennedy Space Center was scrubbed again on 3 July. SpaceX said the abort was “due to a violation of abort criteria” but did not elaborate.

