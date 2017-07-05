Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Problems with Galileo clocks explained

Submit on Wednesday, July 5th, 2017 22:59

Investigators have uncovered the problems behind the failure of atomic clocks onboard satellites belonging to the beleaguered Galileo satnav system, the European Commission said.

Related Post:Arinc Direct Introduces Swift Satellite Services For Business Jets14 more GLONASS-M to be launchedHoneybee Robotics selected for DARPA Phoenix ProgramAquarius makes first ocean salt measurementsBrazil receives first CBERS-2B dataNRC says NASA should address TDRSS future soon5 Great Pieces of Political Commentary on Satellite TVAstrium to build two new research satellites for NASASovrn

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 5th, 2017 at 10:59 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«