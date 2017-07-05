Submit on Wednesday, July 5th, 2017 22:58

The first Russian atmospheric platform dubbed “Sova” (Owl) with a high-aspect ratio flexible wing began flight tests at an altitude of 49,000-65,000 feet [14.7-19.5 km], an official with the Advanced Research Fund was quoted as saying.

