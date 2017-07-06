Submit on Thursday, July 6th, 2017 22:55

Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc. successfully conducted a series of hot-fire tests on a Power Processing Unit (PPU) for an Advanced Electric Propulsion System (AEPS). The tests were conducted at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

