Submit on Thursday, July 6th, 2017 22:57

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. announced that its subsidiary Space Systems Loral (SSL) was selected to provide a next-generation satellite constellation for high-resolution Earth imaging to DigitalGlobe.

Related Post:Raytheon Earns Air Force Space Demonstration ContractLockheed Martin receives US$30 million SASSA contractBoeing submits Space Situational Awareness Program bidLockheed Martin submits bid for Space Situational Awareness ProgramSpace Fence programme awards contracts for concept developmentRaytheon sensor for AIRSSGPS next-generation design reviews, programme demosRaytheon’s Space Fence technology ready to track space debrisSovrn