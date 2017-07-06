Submit on Thursday, July 6th, 2017 22:56

The European spacecraft BepiColombo is currently undergoing final testing in launch configuration, prior to being shipped to the Guiana Space Center in French Guiana next March for a scheduled October 2018 launch.

