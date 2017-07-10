First demo of space quantum communication using a microsatellite
Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) said it developed the world’s smallest and lightest quantum-communication transmitter (SOTA) onboard the microsatellite SOCRATES.
