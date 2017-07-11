Submit on Tuesday, July 11th, 2017 22:58

The Satellite Industry Association (SIA) has released its 2017 State of the Satellite Industry Report. The report shows continued growth in the overall industry with global satellite revenues increasing by two percent during 2016 to just over US$260 billion.

