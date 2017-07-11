Submit on Tuesday, July 11th, 2017 22:59

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has selected Northrop Grumman Corporation to provide systems that will expand Australia’s ability to fully realise its investment in the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) system programme.

