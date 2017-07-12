BridgeSat, Inc. appoints Barry Matsumori as CEO
Submit on Wednesday, July 12th, 2017 22:58
Allied Minds plc announced the appointment of Barry Matsumori as CEO of BridgeSat, Inc. (BridgeSat) effective 17 July 2017.
