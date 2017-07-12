Submit on Wednesday, July 12th, 2017 22:59

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. announced that the U.S. Government recently awarded its RT Logic subsidiary a Wideband Communications Architecture Study (WCAS) contract to help define the next generation resilient ground architecture for the Department of Defense (DoD).

