MDA acquisition of DigitalGlobe needs additional time
Submit on Thursday, July 13th, 2017 22:58
MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and DigitalGlobe, Inc. have provided several updates related to the status of the pending acquisition of DigitalGlobe by a wholly owned subsidiary of MDA.
Related Post:Lockheed Martin Corporation (Space Systems) results Q1 2017SES S.A. results Q3 2010Lockheed Martin Corporation (Space Systems) results Q3 2015Lockheed Martin Corporation (Space Systems) results Q2 2012Lockheed Martin Corporation (Space Systems) results 2013Lockheed Martin Corporation (Space Systems) results Q1 2014Lockheed Martin Corporation (Space Systems) results 2011OHB AG results 2013Sovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, July 13th, 2017 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAW & ORDER. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.