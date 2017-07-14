Submit on Friday, July 14th, 2017 22:59

Rocket: Soyuz 2-1.a/Fregat; Payload: Kanopus-V-IK spacecraft and 72 secondary payloads; Date: 14 July 2017, 0636 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The satellites were accurately placed on target orbits during a mission that lasted almost ten hours. This was the eighth Soyuz family launch in 2017.

