SNC orders two Atlas V launches for Dream Chaser cargo system

Submit on Wednesday, July 19th, 2017 22:58

Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) announced that it selected United Launch Alliance’s (ULA’s) commercially developed Atlas V rocket to launch the first two missions of its Dream Chaser cargo system in support of NASA’s Cargo Resupply Services 2 (CRS2) contract.

