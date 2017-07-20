Airbus built Sentinel-5 Precursor satellite ready for launch
Europe’s pollution monitoring satellite Sentinel-5 Precursor is ready to leave Airbus’ Stevenage site for launch on a Rokot rocket from Plesetsk Cosmodrome, Russia.
