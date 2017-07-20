Cobham enables first commercial user of MSAT-G3 service
Submit on Thursday, July 20th, 2017 22:56
Big Bend Telephone Company, Texas/USA, has become the first commercial user of the EXPLORER MSAT-G3 system for the next generation MSAT service, which combines Cobham SATCOM’s Push-to-Talk technology, the Ligado Networks SkyTerra 1 satellite and ViaSat’s low-latency, IP-based L-band Mobile Satellite Services network.
