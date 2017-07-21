Submit on Friday, July 21st, 2017 22:58

Components of the Russian Progress MS-05 cargo spacecraft that survived its reentry into the Earth’s atmosphere have plunged into the Pacific Ocean, the country’s mission control centre said.

