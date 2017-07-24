Satellite News

Hughes awarded U.S. government contract for SATCOM architecture

Hughes Network Systems, LLC has been awarded a Wideband Communications Architecture Study (WCAS) contract to support the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) plan for resilient, cost-effective satellite communications (SATCOM) capabilities.

