Hughes awarded U.S. government contract for SATCOM architecture
Submit on Monday, July 24th, 2017 22:56
Hughes Network Systems, LLC has been awarded a Wideband Communications Architecture Study (WCAS) contract to support the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) plan for resilient, cost-effective satellite communications (SATCOM) capabilities.
