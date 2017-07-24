Submit on Monday, July 24th, 2017 22:57

After 16 months of science measurements an international team deactivated the LISA Pathfinder satellite on the evening of 18 July 2017. The gravitational-wave laboratory in space powered down after receiving the last commands in the evening and circles the Sun on a safe parking orbit.

Related Post:Progress undocks from ISS, burns up in atmosphereDigitalGlobe, Inc. results Q2 2017No decision yet on TDRS-M launchLaunch of CASSIOPE aboard upgraded Falcon 9 successful, but…Delay of the day: Falcon 9/CRS-3SpaceX announces date for next Falcon 1 launch attemptSpaceX Gives Test Launch Positive Spin Despite ProblemsSpaceX Test Launch Falls ShortSovrn