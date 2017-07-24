LISA Pathfinder switched off
After 16 months of science measurements an international team deactivated the LISA Pathfinder satellite on the evening of 18 July 2017. The gravitational-wave laboratory in space powered down after receiving the last commands in the evening and circles the Sun on a safe parking orbit.
