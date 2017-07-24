Submit on Monday, July 24th, 2017 22:58

The Norwegian Space Centre has announced successful deployment of critical antennas and probes on the NORsat-1 and NORsat-2 microsatellites built by Canada’s Space Flight Laboratory (SFL) and launched on 14 July from Kazakhstan. Most notable was deployment of a large Yagi antenna from NORsat-2 that will provide first-of-its-kind VHF Data Exchange (VDE) from space.

