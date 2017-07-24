TDRS-M launch postponed
Submit on Monday, July 24th, 2017 22:59
NASA is postponing the launch of its Tracking and Data Relay Satellite (TDRS-M) after an antenna on the vehicle was somehow damaged during mission preparations over a week ago.
Related Post:Progress undocks from ISS, burns up in atmosphereDigitalGlobe, Inc. results Q2 2017No decision yet on TDRS-M launchLaunch of CASSIOPE aboard upgraded Falcon 9 successful, but…Delay of the day: Falcon 9/CRS-3SpaceX announces date for next Falcon 1 launch attemptSpaceX Gives Test Launch Positive Spin Despite ProblemsSpaceX Test Launch Falls ShortSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, July 24th, 2017 at 10:59 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.