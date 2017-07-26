Aerojet Rocketdyne’s RS-25 flight controller passes 3rd test
Aerojet Rocketdyn said it successfully tested its third RS-25 engine flight controller at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. The flight controller tested is slated to fly on the inaugural mission of the SLS which will propel the Orion capsule around the Moon and return it back to Earth.
