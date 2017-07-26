Neptune 1 guidance test vehicle nearing completion
Submit on Wednesday, July 26th, 2017 22:57
InterOrbital Systems (IOS) said it is nearing the completion of its N1 GTV launch vehicle which incorporates the company’s new high-efficiency CPM 2.0 filament-wound tank assembly, its new rocket engine gimballing system, its new CPM controller, and its new in-house developed guidance system.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 26th, 2017 at 10:57 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.