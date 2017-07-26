Satellite News

ViaSat to deliver satellite communications equipment for ADF

ViaSat Inc. said it was selected by Northrop Grumman Corporation as a key partner in the delivery of a next-generation satellite communications (SATCOM) network to the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

