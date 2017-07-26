ViaSat to deliver satellite communications equipment for ADF
Submit on Wednesday, July 26th, 2017 22:56
ViaSat Inc. said it was selected by Northrop Grumman Corporation as a key partner in the delivery of a next-generation satellite communications (SATCOM) network to the Australian Defence Force (ADF).
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 26th, 2017 at 10:56 pm and is filed under FEEDS & LINKS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.