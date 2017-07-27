Submit on Thursday, July 27th, 2017 22:57

General Dynamics Mission Systems received a contract from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) to ‘fly’ the current Landsat 8 mission from the existing Landsat mission operations centre at the Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) in Seabrook, Maryland.

