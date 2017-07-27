Submit on Thursday, July 27th, 2017 22:59

Iran said it successfully tested a satellite-launch rocket. The vehicle, named Simorgh (“Phoenix”), was capable of propelling a satellite with a mass of 250 kg into a 500-kilometres orbit.

