MDA to provide communications subsystem for Dream Chaser
Submit on Thursday, July 27th, 2017 22:56
MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. announced that it has received an Authorisation to Proceed on a multi-million dollar contract from Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC).
