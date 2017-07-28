DigitalGlobe shareowners approve merger with MDA
Submit on Friday, July 28th, 2017 22:58
DigitalGlobe, Inc. announced its preliminary results that its shareowners overwhelmingly voted to approve the company’s proposed merger with MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (“MDA”) at a special meeting of DigitalGlobe shareowners.
