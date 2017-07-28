Submit on Friday, July 28th, 2017 22:59

Rocket: Soyuz FG; Payload: Soyuz MS-05; Date: 28 July 2017, 1541 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The Soyuz MS-05 manned transport spacecraft was placed on the target orbit for another mission to the International Space Station, where it arrived approx. six hours later.

Related Post:STS-133 delayed until end of the monthDnepr lofts six satellites in cluster launchFalcon 9 flight hardware arrives at at Cape CanaveralAriane 5 ECA sets new record with successful launchNorth Korea announces another satellite launchAudiovox Introduces Portable XM, GPS UnitsRussia launches first GLONASS-K satelliteHow Cable TV Providers Dominate Their Market?Sovrn