Iridium announces third Iridium NEXT launch date
Submit on Monday, July 31st, 2017 22:58
Iridium Communications Inc. announced that the upcoming Iridium NEXT launch has been targeted for 30 September 2017 at 1330 UTC.
Related Post:Swedish Space Corp. to support Chinese weather satelliteSkycorp (re-)introduces Spacecraft Life Extension SystemNorthrop Grumman Corporation results Q2 2013Latest Chinese weather satellite operationalNew Chinese weather satellite comes aliveChinese weather satellite works wellLast launch of 2014: FY-2GFengyun 3A enters test serviceSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, July 31st, 2017 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.