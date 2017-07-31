Submit on Monday, July 31st, 2017 22:59

The 10th Vega mission from French Guiana has been authorised for lift-off following completion of its launch readiness review. The mission, designated VV10 in Arianespace’s numbering system, will mark Arianespace’s eighth mission in 2017, and is the company’s second this year using a Vega launcher.

