Tuesday, August 1st, 2017 22:57

Space propulsion firm Busek Co. Inc. said its ‘BIT-3’ ion thruster system completed two separate Critical Design Reviews (CDR) for upcoming CubeSat spaceflight programmes. The iodine fuelled solar electric propulsion systems are the first of their kind which enable a new range of small spacecraft missions.

