Submit on Tuesday, August 1st, 2017 22:58

Clyde Space announced a partnership with Teledyne e2v to deliver a world-first in satellite technology. With a high-tech solution provided by Clyde Space, the project team led by Teledyne e2v working with research partner the University of Birmingham, is using quantum technology to provide a technical solution capable of creating ultra-sensitive ‘cold atoms’ in space.

