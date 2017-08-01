Submit on Tuesday, August 1st, 2017 22:59

The Sea Launch international spacecraft launch service will be modernised to be suited for launches of Soyuz-5 medium-launch carrier rocket, the director general of Russia’s Roskosmos state space corporation, Igor Komarov, was quoted as saying.

