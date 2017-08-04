Work on next two GOES satellites continues
Progress continues on the development of NOAA’s GOES-S and GOES-T spacecraft that will follow the successful launch of the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite or GOES-R, renamed GOES-16 upon reaching geostationary orbit.
