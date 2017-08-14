Submit on Monday, August 14th, 2017 22:58

Orbital ATK, at NASA’s direction, is now targeting 10 November for launch of the OA-8 mission to the International Space Station, solely based on NASA’s revised ISS traffic planning and cargo needs.

