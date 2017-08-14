Submit on Monday, August 14th, 2017 22:55

UrtheCast Corp. has entered into a contract with a confidential customer for the development and delivery of a dual-frequency stand-alone Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) operational-class satellite as an “accelerator” for the OptiSAR Constellation.

