Submit on Tuesday, August 15th, 2017 22:58

The launch of a Proton-M launch vehicle carrying the Amazonas-5 communication satellite from the Baikonur Cosmodrome may be postponed due to the launch vehicle’s late shipment by the manufacturer, Interfax news agency reported.

