Submit on Thursday, August 17th, 2017 22:58

SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft successfully berthed to the International Space Station (ISS) on 16 August. Notably on this mission was the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC) and Adcole-Maryland Aerospace’s Kestrel Eye IIM (KE2M) satellite.

