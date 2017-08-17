This entry was posted on Thursday, August 17th, 2017 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response , or trackback from your own site.

Rocket: Proton M/Briz M; Payload: Blagovest No. 11L; Date: 16 August 2017, 2207 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Roskosmos confirmed the Briz M upper stage released the Blagovest satellite into an on-target orbit.

