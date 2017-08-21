Submit on Monday, August 21st, 2017 22:59

Rocket: H-IIA No. 35; Payload: Michibiki No. 3 (QZSS-3); Date: 19 August 2017, 0529 UTC; Launch site: Tanegashima Space Center, Japan. The launch and flight proceeded as planned and the separation of the satellite was confirmed at approximately 28 minutes and 37 seconds after lift-off.

