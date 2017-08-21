Submit on Monday, August 21st, 2017 22:58

The ILS Proton Launch Vehicle hardware for the Amazonas 5 launch arrived at the launch site in Baikonur via train on 18 August. The LV hardware includes the Proton, Briz M, Payload Fairing, and Ascent Unit. Launch is scheduled for September from Pad 39.

Related Post:XM Announces Several New Products And ServicesLaskys Adds Satellite Navigation And Communications To Product LineAir Force Approves Symmetricom GPS DeviceSCOPUS Unveils New EncodersLockheed Martin Adds Third Signal to GPS SatelliteDMC Orders Imagery SatelliteAndrew adds low-PIM capabilities to satellite productsDigitalGlobe Partners With Lowrance To Power GPS ToolsSovrn