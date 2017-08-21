Satellites for next Ariane 5 launch undergo final checkout
Submit on Monday, August 21st, 2017 22:57
The Ariane 5 for Arianespace’s ninth flight in 2017 is being readied for a 5 September lift-off, while its two satellite passengers – Intelsat’s Intelsat 37e and BSAT-4a for SSL on behalf of Japan’s Broadcasting Satellite System Corporation (B-SAT) – continue their final checkout at the French Guiana facility.
