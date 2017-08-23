Submit on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2017 22:59

Russia’s Roskosmos State Space Corporation plans as many as 25 rocket launches this year, and about the same number of launches next year, Igor Komarov, the head of Roskosmos, was quoted as saying.

