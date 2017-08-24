Submit on Thursday, August 24th, 2017 22:58

Isro said it will launch its IRNSS-1H navigation satellite on 31 August at 1329 UTC, three days later than previously scheduled, to augment the existing seven satellites of the NavIC constellation.

