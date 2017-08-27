Satellite News

Falcon 9/Formosat-5: Vandenberg, not KSC

Sunday, August 27th, 2017

The launch site for the Falcon 9 carrying Formosat-5 was of course Vandenberg Air Force Base, not Kennedy Space Center. Thanks to everybody who wrote in to correct the mistake.

