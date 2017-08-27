Khrunichev switching from Proton to Angara production
Sunday, August 27th, 2017
The Khrunichev Space Center is switching over from the production of Proton-M carrier rockets to the output of Angara-A5 and Angara-A5M launchers, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said during his visit to the enterprise on Friday.
