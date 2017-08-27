Minotaur IV lifts off with military satellite
Rocket: Minotaur IV; Payload: ORS-5, three CubeSats; Date: 26 August 2017, 0604 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. Approximately 28 minutes after lift-off, the Minotaur IV deployed the ORS-5 satellite into its targeted low inclination orbit 599 kilometers above the Earth.
