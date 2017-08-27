ULA Atlas V NROL-42 Set for September 14
Submit on Sunday, August 27th, 2017 22:58
The ULA Atlas V carrying the NROL-42 mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance office is scheduled for 14 September. The Atlas V will lift off from Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
Related Post:The Boeing Company (Defense, Space & Security) results Q3 2015The Boeing Company (Defense, Space & Security) results Q3 2014The Boeing Company (Defense, Space & Security) results Q2 2016The Boeing Company (Defense, Space & Security) results Q2 2014The Boeing Company (Defense, Space & Security) results Q2 2013The Boeing Company (Defense, Space & Security) results Q4 2013The Boeing Company (Defense, Space & Security) results Q4 2014The Boeing Company (Defense, Space & Security) results Q4 2012Sovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Sunday, August 27th, 2017 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.