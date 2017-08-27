Satellite News

ULA Atlas V NROL-42 Set for September 14

Submit on Sunday, August 27th, 2017 22:58

The ULA Atlas V carrying the NROL-42 mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance office is scheduled for 14 September. The Atlas V will lift off from Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

