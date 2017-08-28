Submit on Monday, August 28th, 2017 22:57

NASA’s next spacecraft to Mars, InSight, is on course for launch next May from Vandenberg Air Force Base in central California, the agency said.

Related Post:DVR, HD, Great Movies and Incredible Sports Equals Satellite TelevisionFive Things You Need to Know About Satellite TelevisionEnjoy All of the Great Things Satellite TV Can OfferSome Things to Look Out For With Satellite TVWhy You Should Invest In Satellite TVCatch All the Best Programming With Satellite Television on DemandIs Satellite Television Better Than Cable?Should I Get Satellite TV Service?Sovrn